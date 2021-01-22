500 children assisted with back to school packs

Five hundred children in TC Yasa affected areas received a timely boost for school with Digicel Fiji providing back-to-school packs.

Company employees visited six affected villages and communities to deliver backpacks, pens, pencils, rulers, erasers and exercise books supplied by Star Printery.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says they know the struggles of families and decided to help send children back-to-school.

He hopes their outreach will help families continue to rebuild and give the children renewed hope.