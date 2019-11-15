50 complaints against bogus real estate agents since January

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic among other things has increased opportunities for bogus real estate agents.

The Consumer Watchdog confirms receiving fifty complaints valued at over $205,000 against unlicensed agents since January this year.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says fraudulent activities by bogus real estate agents are on the rise again.

“So what they do is they will take the potential buyer to places or sites where there is a piece of lands or house and they will pretend that they have been assigned to sell it and they will take a substantial amount of deposits. The potential buyers will only come to know about it when they will require documentation to present to financial institutions whereby they are opting or deciding to take loans from.”

Real Estate Agents Association President Anand Goundar also shared similar sentiments.

“Their activity has increased and the Real Estate Licensing Board is working hard to control this. The agents association is working in unity to oversee this as well but there is a lot of illegal activities by those who do not have the license.”

The Consumer Council CEO says these bogus agents are tarnishing the image of the entire sector.

“We had one case out of the many cases that we had whereby this real estate agent is issuing the same sale note to all those people who go to view the property. The contents of the sale note are such that it makes the viewers believe that that property will be sold to him or her and then they start running for finances so only to be told later that that property will be sold to someone else.”

The two organizations are calling on Fijians to verify the identity of the real estate agents before engaging them to purchase any property, particularly during this difficult time.