4FJ Smart Fish toolkit launched

Access to information is an integral part of attaining a sustainable ocean and understanding the impact of climate change on fishing grounds.

The 4FJ Smart Fish has launched a toolkit to help fishing communities manage and improve their fishing grounds.

The kit includes illustrated booklets and a Fish Smart mobile app.

Ministry of Fisheries Deputy Secretary, Atelaite Rokosuka highlighted that ensuring a sustainable ocean and improved fishing practices will also help achieve our Sustainable Development Goals.

“Information to help them make the right decisions and take the lead in improving food security and basic livelihoods. Fishers throughout Fiji have reported that they spend more time and money on fuel to catch fish which affects their livelihoods and family nutrition.”

Rokosuka says that while it is important to preserve our fishing ground and traditional fishing practices, preventing the further decline of fish stocks is also imperative.

The Ministry aims to create more awareness of the need for smart fishing practices in rural and peri-urban centres.