$46,000 grant to assist charity group’s projects

The Vodafone Fiji ATH Foundation has given its charity partners donations totaling $46,000.

A total of eight youth groups and organizations including Lifeline Fiji, Save Fiji, and Capacity Building & Storytelling Fiji have received grants to complete their community based-projects.

The non-governmental organizations are overwhelmed with the support given as they will utilize these funds to carry out their community projects.

Lifeline Fiji Support Officer Siteri Mele says this will boost their community-based approaches.

“Not only will it will help us save lives, but it will also help us reach out to our grassroots communities and raise awareness on mental health and suicide prevention.”

Vodafone Fiji Board Chair Kalpana Lal says the passion for the country and its people has always been the Foundation’s priority.

“The Foundation has delivered on a strong corporate philanthropy program over a number of years through direct funding enabling crucial social interventions that have significantly benefitted the Fijian community.”

Lal says since 2004, the Vodafone ATH Fiji foundation has invested over $30 million in community projects and initiatives to help address pressing issues related to education, health, and education.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Nadi resident, Ivamere Buituni scooped the $28,000 prize money that was up for grab during Vodafone’s 28th birthday celebration.