High demand for better service delivery: AG

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has commended the Fiji Development Bank for its foresight leadership and modernizing its customer service through technology adaptation.

He made the comments during the bank’s 55th anniversary celebrations.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this gives clients greater flexibility and quicker feedback.

He adds that there is a huge requirement now by the members of the public for better service delivery.

The economy minister says the days of filling out manual forms, physically handing them in and waiting for days for responses have all changed.

“The ability to stand out as an organization, your reputation and your credibility will also increase if you are able to adopt and become adept at the technological changes that are taking place in society, and that’s critically important.”

FDB Chief Executive Saud Minam says the anniversary marks a momentous occasion for the bank and it is an opportune time for the institution to reflect on its achievements over the decades and chart the direction the bank should now focus on.

Minam highlighted that in its plan to focus on women’s economic empowerment, inclusivity, and supporting women-led businesses, FDB has developed a newly-launched facility.