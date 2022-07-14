4000 people to benefit from $18.25 million Momi Water Infrastructure

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan. [File Photo]

About 4000 people in coastal communities along Momi in Nadroga will benefit from the $18.25 million Momi Water Infrastructure.

This is after the Fiji National Provident Fund transferred the project ownership to the Water Authority of Fiji.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan says the project will allow water supply extended to some key areas along these coastal communities.

“The project not only allows the significant economic development at Momi, but the hotel development. It certainly also is now delivering on social infrastructure space.”

Fiji National Provident Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says they have transferred the project ownership to a competent party who can actually carry out the role of maintaining the infrastructure.

Areas such as Uciwai, Nawai, Korokula, including Momi and Savusavu village will benefit from this project.

The Momi Water Infrastructure is expected to be completed in the next two to three years, but works in some areas could be completed in the next financial year.