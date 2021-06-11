400 workers back at work

United Apparel Limited, in Nasinu, has resumed the production of 1, 500-2,500 pieces of textile daily, meeting the export demands of the Australian and New Zealand markets.

This has allowed 400 Fijians to go back to work and earn income for their families.

United Apparel Managing Director, Kaushik Kumar, has thanked the Ministry of Commerce and Trade for facilitating their permit to operate as a Special Approved Business.

Kumar says running operations under COVID-Safe protocols means they are keeping people safe.

United Apparel produces Fijian Sewn products under the Fijian Made Buy Fijian campaign and has been operating for 30 years.

The factory is operating seven days to catch up on delayed deliveries.

Kumar adds their re-opening, as an export oriented business within peak production period, is a reassuring sign of the recovery efforts of the Fijian Government.