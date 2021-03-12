40% of executives at Marriott Properties are female

Women continue to play a critical role in the make-up of senior positions within the tourism industry.

This was highlighted by the Fiji Marriott Director of Human Resources, Farrah Shalzeen, who says 40% of their executives are female.

During the resort’s International Women’s Day celebration today, Shalzeen said they continue to encourage women to take on managerial positions.

“When I joined I was the only female in the executive committee with 10 other males, this year we have 4 other executive committee members compared to how we were 2 years ago which makes up 41% of representation.”

She says women play a vital role in decision making and this is something the Marriott properties in Fiji pride themselves in.

A leadership programme is also being planned by the resort which will ensure more women are empowered.

Over 41% of women make up the staffing of all Marriott properties in Fiji.