40 new spaces created at Vunidogo Market

Forty new spaces have been created at the Vunidogo Market in Makoi, Nasinu.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says this was done as there are delays in building the Nakasi Market.

Speaking in parliament, Kumar made the clarification on Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya’s social media comment which questioned where the people from Nakasi, Makoi and Narere will get their vegetables from following the removal of informal roadside markets.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says they’ve created more car park spaces and also extended the Vunidogo Market to accommodate more vendors.