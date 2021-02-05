Home

40 new spaces created at Vunidogo Market

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 10, 2021 4:01 am

Forty new spaces have been created at the Vunidogo Market in Makoi, Nasinu.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says this was done as there are delays in building the Nakasi Market.

Speaking in parliament, Kumar made the clarification on Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya’s social media comment which questioned where the people from Nakasi, Makoi and Narere will get their vegetables from following the removal of informal roadside markets.

Kumar says they’ve created more car park spaces and also extended the Vunidogo Market to accommodate more vendors.

