40 million T-Mobile customers hit by US data breach

More than 40 million T-Mobile customers have been hit by a US data breach, the company has admitted.

It blamed the breach on a “highly sophisticated cyberattack”.

It said it is “taking immediate steps to help protect all of the individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack”.

The firm said that while criminals stole personal information, no financial details were leaked as a result.

The breach only came to light following online reports last weekend that criminals were attempting to sell a large database containing T-Mobile customer data online.

The US telecom giant confirmed that hackers had gained access to its systems on Monday.