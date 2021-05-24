36 retailers licensed to sell fireworks

There’s been a huge drop in the number of retailers applying for permits to sell fireworks this year.

In 2020, there were 104 retailers licensed by the Mineral Resources Department, this time around, there are only 36.

Acting Director Mineral Resources, Raymond Mohammed says they expect there will be more retailers selling fireworks as we approach Diwali.

“The trend has been that there is always a rush leading up to Diwali. So we expect a spike in applications for retailing in fireworks in lead up to Diwali later on this week and early next week.”

There’s only seven days left for Diwali and the overall feeling is that it will be much quieter than the usual celebrations.

Mohammed says they continue with surveillance to ensure only approved fireworks are sold.