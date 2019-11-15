34 yachts arrive under Blue Lane

Business in Denarau, Nadi is slowly picking up following the opening of the government’s Blue Lane initiative a month ago.

A safe “blue lanes” is being piloted at the Port Denarau Marina for yachts and pleasure craft sailing to Fiji but the requirements are strict.

All visitors must complete their quarantine before they are allowed to disembark and begin their holiday.

Article continues after advertisement

Port Denarau Marina Limited Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch says more than thirty yachts have been cleared to berth at the Marina since last month.

“There have been 34 yachts so far that have arrived, four of them have been superyachts, that’s from the initial vessel that we received on the 15th of July. At the moment there are five out in quarantine awaiting clearance. Small boats carry round about an average of four people and the bigger superyachts carry a total crew of about 12.”

Rasch says some shops have extended their opening hours.

“There has been a little bit of more activity in terms of people’s movement not as much as we normally expect at this time of the year because of commercial traffic but there has been a lot more stimulation of businesses out there. Our workshops which carry out repairs and maintenance work on both are extremely busy. As far as I can see they are all back in business and operating fully now on a weekly basis. “

Now that the Blue Lane initiative is open, the Port Denarau Marina expects eight yachts per day

More than $40,000 has already been injected into the Fijian economy through the arrival of the first yacht last month.