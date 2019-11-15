Kava export rakes in $32m

Kava continues to be one of Fiji’s demanding export products to the United States market after raking in $32 million to our economy in 2019.

This is the sentiment made by the US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella during the ‘Fiji’ Forward’ kava workshop consists of Kava Corp and US partners today.

Cella says the discussions have paved way to boost and advance the trade of kava to the US market.

The partners from the US engaged in discussions through an online conference vouching to render technical expertise to assist yaqona growers, improving the quality of kava and shift the business to a new level.

He is urging local farmers to abstain from any unethical way of conducting the business that will affect kava export.

There are an estimated 180 kava bars throughout the United States.