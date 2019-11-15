308 resort staff maintain employment amidst COVID-19

Three hundred and eight permanent staff of the Shangri-La Fijian Resort in Yanuca Island, Cuvu have maintained their jobs despite COVID-19.

Resident Manager, Chris Hamilton says these staff are working various shifts.

Hamilton adds that they normally operate with 700 staff but because of the current situation, around 300 employees are still on stand down.

“It’s one of the proudest things that I reflect on this year is the way our teams embrace these changes. We do have an incredibly united and strong team here at the resort. And the way they have taken on the education process around how to deal with COVID-19 and the change in their work schedules is just being admirable. The resilience they’ve shown and the commitment is something that I constantly reflect on and really proud to be a part of.”

In an effort to assist staff who are no longer employed at the resort, Hamilton says they provide food hampers and cash support every month to each family.

Hamilton stresses that it’s important these staff still feel connected to the resort.

“They know that we still value them and that we can’t wait to see them back. And we also catch up with some laughs.”

The resort receives up to 600 guests with locals taking advantage of the special weekend package.