Business

30,000 tourists expected for next month

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 23, 2022 4:37 pm

Fiji can expect around 30,000 visitors in April as the tourism industry continues to see positive growth.

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says this is good news as holidaymakers continue to flock to our shores.

“April is certainly looking like it’s going to be double of what we just had in the last couple of months and it’s really strong for May, June and July so it’s really encouraging for us to see these numbers coming to Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Hill also says they are in full support of plans to remove the requirement for a three-day hotel stay for fully vaccinated tourists from Travel Partner Countries.

He says once implemented it will attract more visitors.

He adds that bookings from April onwards are looking solid with the peak period just around the corner.

