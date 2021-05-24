The pandemic serves as an important lesson to both the government and entrepreneurs that recovery must be green, resilient, inclusive and sustainable.

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says the adoption of technology is no longer an option as it is imperative especially for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Koya says COVID-19 has led to a surge in e-commerce and accelerated digital transformation globally.

He adds the MSME form an important component of the economy, contributing over 18 percent to the Gross Domestic Product.

The Minister says it employs 60 percent of the country’s labor force.

Koya says there has been a 300 percent surge in the use of digital technology and online space by businesses, and the trend is expected to continue.

He adds the major Telecommunication companies have recorded a 2,000 percent growth in digital transactions, within the last 12 months compared to the year before.

The digital payment platforms are now processing over $100 million in transactions every month, amounting to $1.2 billion every year.

Koya says MSMEs are a critical component of the economy, as they are key to social cohesion and economic output.