Business

$3.5m investment creates 120 jobs in Navua

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 15, 2021 2:26 pm

Shop N Save opened its 17th branch in Navua today creating employment for 120 Fijians.

This is the second-largest supermarket chain to open in Navua in almost eighteen years with a modern environment.

Director, Nisheel Deo says the supermarket opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had some challenges in terms of delays in the supply chain which affected our timeline but as things are reopening now we are quite optimistic about 2022 and the future.”

Deo says Navua is developing and has a lot of potentials.

“We saw that Navua needed another supermarket modern supermarket to cater for the growing population and the demand. This would certainly generate economic activity. It will provide customers with more choice and wide range of products and better shopping environment.”

The supermarket also includes a bakery, restaurant, and a coffee shop.

Fijians living in Navua rushed into the new supermarket as it opened its doors this morning.

