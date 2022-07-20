$3.4m subsidy to ensure continuity of shipping services

The shipping services have been allocated $3.4 million for the subsidy scheme for this financial year.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says this will cushion the impact of rising fuel costs and ensure business continuity for vessel operators to continue their service on uneconomical routes.

The Minister adds that $2.5 million is allocated for the construction of the retaining wall along the Government Shipping Wharf side of the water course.

“The project will be undertaken in two phases: “Phase 1 will be implemented in the 2022-2023 financial year in which 107 meters of retaining wall will be constructed to prevent soil erosion, which can cause severe damage to government shipping vessels and the premises.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that $100,000 will be allocated to cater for the upgrading and managing of facilities in Vatuyalewa Jetty in Buca Bay.