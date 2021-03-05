2DayFM Market Day starts tomorrow

The 2DayFM Thurston Family Market Day which starts tomorrow will showcase the skills and talents of those Fijians who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Supported by Knox Entertainment and Ginger Café, the event provides a platform for young aspiring business minds.

Event Organizer Ellana Kalounisiga says a lot of young people started their own business when the pandemic hit and the market day will give them some exposure.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a lot of vendors who are looking for places to sell so this will be a little bit different. It’s more aimed at families, youth groups, Knox and Ben Masirewa will be running a music programme with the next generation of musicians. So we’re providing a platform for them. So it has multi-arms this market.”

At least 30 per cent of vendors tomorrow will be youngsters and the event is an opportunity for families to spend some quality time together.

The market day is from 9 am to 3 pm.