2DAYFM Market day, a platform for budding entrepreneurs

Anthos Nursery Director Reshmi Babita Prakash

The 2DayFM Market Day is a great platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

Anthos Nursery Director Reshmi Babita Prakash says this as it is free of charge and is at a good spot in Suva City.

Prakash says she recently joined the market day and never regretted it.

“With the 2DayFM, we sell here at the foreshore and people know that we are here because they broadcast it. Plenty people come and buy in that way.”

Small business owners at the 2DayFM Market Day sell pot plants, food, juice and clothes to name a few.

The 2DayFM Market Day ends today.