28 illegally imported vehicles seized by customs

The Fiji Revenue and Customs investigation team has detained 28 vehicles in the last few weeks which were illegally imported into the country.

Chief Executive Visvanath Das says this was possible through the effort of their customs officers who are gatekeepers.

During International Customs Day celebrations at the Revenue and Customs complex in Suva this morning, Das highlighted that the prosperity of the country is put at risk if any illicit import comes through.

This year’s theme for International Customs Day is “Customs fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet”.

He says customs officers are making every effort to build safe communities and environment.