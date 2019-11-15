Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

$27 million package announced for NGOs

RNZ
March 27, 2020 12:56 pm
The Prime Minister spoke about the funding package during her daily press conference. [Source: Newstalk]

A $27 million package has been announced to ensure non-Government organisations (NGOs) and community groups can continue to provide food and other essential goods to those who need it.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said as New Zealand goes into COVID-19 alert level 4, a range of social services provided by NGOs and community groups will remain open and continue to deliver “essential services”.

“They are supporting New Zealanders to stay well during our fight to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which will save lives,” Sepuloni said, as the country enters a four-week lockdown where most people are at home, unable to work.

Article continues after advertisement

The package supports services that ensure people have access to food and other goods they need to survive; provide a place for people to live; support disabled people to maintain wellbeing; and keep families safe from harm and offer crisis support.

Sepuloni said self-isolation can also mean the risk of family violence increases, so the Government is also making sure family violence and sexual violence services will remain available for those who need them.

“As has been the case in countries around the world around the world battling the global pandemic, there have been significant increases in the demand for these essential social sector services,” Sepuloni said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.