$27 million package announced for NGOs

A $27 million package has been announced to ensure non-Government organisations (NGOs) and community groups can continue to provide food and other essential goods to those who need it.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said as New Zealand goes into COVID-19 alert level 4, a range of social services provided by NGOs and community groups will remain open and continue to deliver “essential services”.

“They are supporting New Zealanders to stay well during our fight to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which will save lives,” Sepuloni said, as the country enters a four-week lockdown where most people are at home, unable to work.

The package supports services that ensure people have access to food and other goods they need to survive; provide a place for people to live; support disabled people to maintain wellbeing; and keep families safe from harm and offer crisis support.

Sepuloni said self-isolation can also mean the risk of family violence increases, so the Government is also making sure family violence and sexual violence services will remain available for those who need them.

“As has been the case in countries around the world around the world battling the global pandemic, there have been significant increases in the demand for these essential social sector services,” Sepuloni said.