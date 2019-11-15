Home

220 Rosie Holidays staff laid off

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 4, 2020 4:49 pm

220 staff of Rosie Holidays have been laid off as the impacts of COVID-19 takes it toll on the company.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by Managing Director Tony Whitton.

Whitton says it was a difficult decision to make however they have also given staff redundancy packages.

According to Whitton he met with his employees on a one on one basis before laying them off.

He says the business suffered significantly ever since the Nadi International Airport closed and even staff were on 50% pay.

Whitton says majority of the staff who have been made redundant were on leave without pay.

He says they are hoping to retain the staff once the situation normalizes however it could take longer than expected.

He adds they are currently employing a skeleton team.

 

