2022 year of recovery: FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says the increase in revenue collection is an indication that 2022 will be a year of recovery.

For two consecutive months, the revenue collected by FRCS surpassed the forecast and according to Chief Executive, Mark Dixon collections are expected to maintain a positive trend.

Dixon says they are confident the economy will rebound this year.

“I think it is a very positive sign that Fiji is heading in the right direction in 2022. I think the consecutive trend that are showing growths across all sectors should actually build confidence across all our community and in all of our businesses and I think it is a positive sign that perhaps one of the worst of 2021 is behind and Fiji is going to have a very progressive and strong year on 2022.”

He adds they are optimistic of a strong tourism sector coming through Easter holidays and which will aid in the progressive trend.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill shared similar sentiments.

“We are hearing reports from our hotels that tourists are spending a little bit more money in the hotels and we are trying to encourage tourists when they do come to get out and about visiting different parts of Fiji so everybody really benefits.”

More than 23,000 tourists flocked to Fiji when the border opened, the majority of whom were from Australia.