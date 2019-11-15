2019 survey reveals $3.03b in tourism earnings

The Fiji 2019 Annual International Visitor Survey reveal total tourism earnings of $3.03 billion.

The survey indicates that most revenue was generated on accommodation which amounted to $992m which is equivalent to 33 percent of the total earnings.

International airfares totaled $901m or 30 percent of the tourism revenue tourists spent $606 million on restaurants and bars, particularly through meals included in pre-paid packages.

Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport permanent secretary, Shaheen Ali, says 2019 was an exceptional year for the Fijian tourism industry.

He adds while travel and tourism has come to a grinding halt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey will provide invaluable context to help shape our country’s tourism recovery.

The 2019 IVS report was undertaken jointly with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, with the support of the governments of Australia and New Zealand and aims to assist the tourism industry make informed decisions based on available data.