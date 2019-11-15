2019 was a quiet year for the insurance industry

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has stated that 2019 was a quiet year for the investment industry.

Governor Ariff Ali says the majority of the insurance claims were made by people who lost their properties to fire.

Ali says the transfer of the worker’s compensation class to the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji did not impact the profitability of general insurance companies last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Although the industry’s performance was expected to reflect the economic slowdown generally experienced through most of 2019, statistics for the first three (3) quarters of 2019 have shown otherwise.”

Ali says on a consolidated basis, the insurance industry continued to register improved profits and stronger solvency positions.

The RBF believes some major claims are yet to be reported.