$20 million solar farm for Ovalau

Work on a solar farm on Ovalau has been launched by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The twenty million dollar solar farm will reduce the island’s dependency on diesel generators.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that Fiji has – for the first time – been able to access ten million dollars from the Green Climate Fund.

“In order to access Green Climate Funds, we have to meet a number of requirements or thresholds to be accredited. The Fiji Development Bank has been accredited to access up to $USD10 million which is about $20 million Fijian.”

He adds the solar farm in Lomaibureta will generate up to fifty percent of Ovalau’s energy needs among 27 communities.

The farm in Ovalau will also have provisions for agriculture on the same 7 hectares of land.

A similar solar farm will be built in Taveuni.