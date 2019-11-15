Yaqara Pastoral Ltd makes $3.5m dividend payment to Government

Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited this morning made a $3.5million dividend payment to Government.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the company plays an important role in respect to contributing towards Fiji’s food security.

Sayed-Khaiyum says even though Fiji still does have some import of beef and various other meat products – there’s a lot of potential for Yaqara Pastoral Limited.

The payment is for the years 2013 to 2015

“We look forward to the next few years to not just in terms of dividend payment but also the company to be able to reinvest into their company itself, to be able to improve the quality of their assets they have, to improve the herd numbers and also perhaps bring in a lot more products within the huge pastoral area that they do have.”

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass says the company currently has 6000 herds of cattle including sheep and horses.

“When we look at the import bill it sits at about $18million of imported beef that comes into the country. Local production stands at about seven. We you see there’s untapped potential in that area we can actually drive import substitutions as a first mile stone and after that we can definitely tap into the Pacific region to market Yaqara beef which is quite premium.”

Yaqara Pastoral Company has been in operation since 1973 and their business has focused primarily on livestock and a portion of crops.