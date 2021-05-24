$1b payments through EFTPOS for last year

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has noted that many people are moving away from using ATM’s prior to COVID and utilizing EFTPOS machines.

This was highlighted by RBF Governor Ariff Ali while presenting at the 23rd Attorney General’s Conference on Digital Payments Reform.

Ali says payments through EFTPOS since last year accounts for one billion dollars while there have been 5.5 billion transactions.

Article continues after advertisement

“EFTPOS use and one of the things most banks notice is that next to the ATM is a supermarket and people will go withdraw and use that cash to pay at the supermarket and you can actually use your ATM card, so with the no fee announced in the previous national budget that has seen more people use EFTPOS significantly.”



RBF Governor Ariff Ali while presenting at the 23rd Attorney General’s Conference [Source: Fijian Government]

The pick-up in digital payments highlighted by data shows that the total value of payments through internet banking stands at $3.2 billion and the total number of transactions is $3.6 billion.

Ali says this has almost doubled then what it was five years ago which marks a significant rise in the use of internet banking.



[Source: Fijian Government]

He also says the total value of payment that went through the FijiCLEAR system last year was $180 billion.

FIJICLEAR is the country’s Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) which settles large value interbank and customer transactions.

Ali adds that digital payment systems in Fiji over the last two decades have been largely taken over by telecommunication companies.