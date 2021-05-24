Home

Business

180 re-employed at Nadi International Airport

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 1, 2021 12:55 pm

Preparations are underway for retail outlets at the Nadi International Airport as the country re-opens its borders soon.

FBC News today visited the airport and found two operators, the Tappoos Group of Companies and the Motibhai Group setting up their shops.

Motibhai Group representative, Akash Narsey, says they are excited to re-open and welcome back tourists.

“We have been shut for 19 months and that’s a very long time and so for us to reopen, there’s a lot of work in the background that we have to do. Restocking, touch up paint and a bit of extra work here and there to make sure that our stores and outlets are able to operate at those pre-COVID standards.”

Narsey says this is a positive step that will benefit thousands of Fijians.

Motibhai has brought back 60 employees and plans to re-engage more in the coming weeks.

Tappoos Group Executive Director, Kaushal Tappoo, says the past few weeks have been a morale boost.

Tappoo says they’ve been through a tough year and a half, however, with the situation now changing, they are grateful to be able to re-employ people.

“The good thing with our staff is that we did not lay off anybody, everyone still had their employment so we’ll have well over a hundred back as soon as the borders are open with the various retails stores that we have.”

He adds the support from Fiji Airports has been incredible especially when their outlets were closed.

