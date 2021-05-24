172 tourism operators ready to reopen under CFC programme

The number of tourism operators signing up to Tourism Fiji’s Care Fiji Commitment Programme (CFC) continues to increase as the industry gears up to re-open later this year.

The CFC is a COVID-safe framework administered by Tourism Fiji, which sets out enhanced on-site standards of safety and health protocols.

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says they are encouraged by the increasing sign-ups for the CFC Programme.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says in the last two weeks alone, 28 properties have had 100% of their eligible team members fully vaccinated, and now have access to the CFC vaccine toolkit and resources.



Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill

He says this has brought the total number of CFC-approved tourism operators to 172, which is of course very encouraging.

According to Hill it speaks to the commitment of the industry to be ready for visitors with health and safety as key priorities.

CFC-approved properties in Fiji gain access to Tourism Fiji’s CFC toolkit and resources for use in their marketing, promotions and display efforts.

16% of these properties are already fully vaccinated.

Hill says Tourism Fiji would continue to support the industry in its preparations as they look forward for the safe re-opening of borders.

He adds that Fiji’s intensive nationwide vaccination effort has added further confidence for the industry to gear up for re-opening.