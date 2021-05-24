Home

17 percent drop in GDP in 2020

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 4, 2022 12:50 pm
The accommodation and food services sector saw the biggest drop in Gross Domestic Product in 2020.

Figures from the Bureau of Statistics show a decline of $511m or 67 percent at the height of the pandemic because of a drop in short term accommodation and restaurants services.

The transport and storage saw a loss of $337m or 90.9 percent due to a decline in air transport and service activities incidental to water transport.

Other sectors that show negative growth are administrative and support services which fell due to lower activities of tour operators and travel agencies.

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, and the construction industry also fell.

The sectors which showed growth during the pandemic are agriculture, forestry and human health.

There was a 17.2 percent decline in GDP in 2020.

 

