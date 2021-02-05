17 businesses remodel to reemploy 172 Fijians

One hundred and seventy two Fijians have been reemployed following the remodeling of seventeen businesses previously operating as nightclubs.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, confirms these nightclubs have now opened as taverns.

Koya says local businesses are remodeling themselves to remain in business as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have its impact on the economy.

He adds some new businesses have also opened up in the last few months.

The Commerce Minister adds support to the micro, small and medium enterprises have also been ongoing.

Koya says close to $30 million has been paid out as concessional loans to 5,500 Fijians.

“One of the successful recipients of the MSME loan of $7000 was able to purchase some new tools for his business and secure bigger construction jobs and now keeps nine people employed in the West. A mother of two was laid off who is now able to start a poultry business to sustain an income and support her family and there was a former finance officer who used to be in hotels, started up a bakery that produces 300 loaves of bread a day and looks to expand by adding a second bakery in Rakiraki.”

Koya says the MSMEs are among the most vulnerable sectors as they are the foundation of the economy.