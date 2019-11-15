160 staff of Outrigger Fiji expected to start next month

At least 160 staff will start normal shift work for Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.

The resort is working towards re-opening on the 1st of next month and welcoming local residents.

General Manager Darren Shaw says this reopening is important as staff will be able to work a few days.

Shaw says they are confident that come next Wednesday, they will be ready to open for the local market as the resort has a great following.

“With Outrigger we are in a very fortunate position that 20 year history, 20 year great loyal local following and when you are only close to an hour drive from Suva why not take advantage of the deals and support the local economy.”

Shaw says they have a total of 520 staff out of which 420 have been receiving some pay ever since the resort had closed down.