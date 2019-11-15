$15m paid out in concessional loans

The Concessional Loan Scheme announced by the government has encouraged youth to repurpose their skills.

20-year-old Nikesh Prasad, a recipient of the scheme believes this will help him sustain his livelihood and create a better future for himself.

“Like I got laid off from my job at Suva plumbing then it was very hard to get a job. I saw online that we can get loans for the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises so I applied for my BBQ stall.”

Nikesh Prasad

Another Recipient, Mohammed Hussein who applied for his existing business intends to employ those who have been laid off.

“During such pandemic time the government has helped the SME’s and we are here to help people as well because many Fijians have lost their jobs and we will like to employ other people as the business grows.”



Mohammed Hussein

Minister for Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says they have received applications from across the country.

He adds the Scheme will assist businesses and individuals struggling during this difficult time.

The repayment term for the loan is five years, with no mandatory payments for the first 12 months.

$15 million has so far been disbursed through the initiative.