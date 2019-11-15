153 complaints against unethical traders in a month

Over 150 complaints against traders have been received by the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they are astounded at the behaviour of these dubious traders trying to take advantage of consumers during these difficult times.

Shandil says during the first COVID-19 case, complaints of conditional selling, price gouging of essential items and the sale of fake masks had flooded the councils list of complaints.

She adds while this is not the case anymore, complaints of high prices on basic food items, medication and sale of rotten or expired food items have surfaced.

“From 1st March to 30th April alone we have received about 153 complaints against unethical traders and this does not only include large shops but it also include small shops around the country “

