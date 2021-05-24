$150,000 paid to GP’s so far

As of August 6th, over 9,000 patients have visited the General Practitioners engaged as part of the Government scheme to improve access to medical services during the pandemic.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says of this 2,610 visits were recorded in Suva-Nausori and Nadera areas, 3,832 in Nadi, 978 in Lautoka, and 1,606 in Ba.

Sayed-Khaiyum says claims made by the GP’s value at $224,038 of which $150,000 has already been paid while others are being verified.

“From 28th June to 6th August there have been 40 days and if we take those 4 days and extrapolate that we spending about $5600 a day in paying for these GP services. We believe this is money well spent as we have ordinary Fijians being able to access these medical services.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds anyone who visits the GPs also joins the free medicine scheme.

“So these doctors when they prescribe medicines for example if they prescribe antibiotics they prescribe they stamp it and the patient can take it to the nearest pharmacy and get the medicine for free.”

Under the scheme, General Practitioners in communities offer free medical services to Fijians who used to depend fully on the public health system for General Outpatient Services.

The cost of these services are fully borne by the Government.

Approved medical services under the scheme are consultation, review, referrals, injections and dressings.