15,000 visitors expected from Japan

Fiji continues to be a popular destination for Japanese tourists despite a slowdown in international travel.

This was highlighted during the Fiji-Japan Investment webinar conducted by Investment Fiji in partnership with the Fijian Embassy in Japan and JETRO Sydney.

Managing Director of JETRO Sydney Office, Masaki Takahara, says following the introduction of the direct flight between Nadi and Narita, the number of visitors from Japan to Fiji doubled.

In 2017, 6,350 Japanese visited Fiji while in 2019 the number jumped to 14,868.

Takahara adds this is expected to increase as international borders re-open.

The webinar is part of the Fiji-Japan Investment and Trade Mission.