142 new jobs created by Extra

The new Extra Supermarket in Laucala Beach, Nasinu has created 142 new jobs for Fijians.

The third store for the company opens on Thursday, and it has invested around $6 million in the latest project.

Managing Director, Kavishay Abhimannu says the supermarket opening was delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

He says they have created work for people and now employ over 400 staff in total and at the same time are ready to serve Fijians with the optimal shopping experience.

The new shop has many new facilities including a deli and bakery.

Abhimannu says they will continue to focus on providing their customers with the best possible shopping experience.

The supermarket opens at 7am on Thursday and is third for the company, which also has shops in Lautoka and Flagstaff, Suva.