140,000 FNPF members assisted

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid out more than $330 million in relief assistance since April last year.

The Fund says a total of 24 relief phases were rolled out and four are still active.

Close to 140,000 members have been assisted.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fund says Phase 2 and Phase 3 focused on members unemployed from October 2019 and members who were on reduced working hours.

The government provided top-ups for members with insufficient general account balances since the COVID-19 unemployment relief began in April last year.

The Fund also allowed members who were unemployed for longer periods and voluntary members to access their FNPF funds provided they had sufficient general account balances.

The Fund says phase 2 and phase 3 members received a total of $249.6 million, of which $172.3 million was from Government top-ups.

The Fund paid $10.8 million while the Government paid a top-up of $5.7 million to members who had an insufficient general account balance.