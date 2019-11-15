14 supermarkets issued warning letters

Fourteen supermarkets have been issued warning letters for selling rotten and mouldy potatoes and onions.

The Consumer Council carried out its intensive market surveillance at seventeen supermarkets yesterday morning.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil has raised disappointment at these supermarkets for the lack of ethical business practices.

Shandil says they have beefed up their as they are receiving complaints.

“There were instances where we saw actually fruit flies and onions were infested with maggots and flies . About 83 percent of these supermarkets surveyed were selling rotten potatoes and onions which is not acceptable.”

She adds a customer of Narere Nasinu visited four different supermarkets along the Suva – Nausori corridor on Thursday wasting his time, fuel and effort, in search of quality potatoes and onions but to no avail.

Shandil says this practice by supermarkets is unacceptable.