14 new jobs created after Funhouse in Namaka opens

14 new jobs have been created after the opening of the Magical Funhouse for kids in Namaka, Nadi.

Manager Tevita Mawi says after assessing the market, they discovered that there wasn’t a lot of indoor playing space for children in the Western Division.

“Very confident that the business will do well due to the fact that the kids here don’t have an outlet such as for children this to fully express themselves in a safe and controlled environment.”

Article continues after advertisement

Mawi also shared that their current staff were unemployed for a while as they were recently terminated because of the economic situation brought on by the pandemic.

He says this center gives them another opportunity to be able to earn a living.

The Magical Funhouse is equipped with a kid’s ball play area, toys, slides, a castle structure and a picture booth.

According to Mawi the center also has a strict policy with the COVID-19 measures to ensure the safety of their customers.

They are now planning to expand the Funhouse in the next few months’ time.