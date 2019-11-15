Supermarket embraces plastic bag ban

Shop n Save has become the first supermarket chain to sign up to the Fijian Commerce and Consumer Commission’s Voluntary Compliance Framework.

Under the agreement, the retailer commits to following all FCCC laws and setting up proper customer complaint mechanisms.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says voluntary compliance means the Shop n Save is taking legal and moral responsibility for its operations.

” Simply we want consumers to be informed and protected and this is outlining our strategy codes as well, to ensure informed market place, to ensure that consumers have accurate information but also ensuring that they have speedy and updated resolution of their complaints as well”.

Shop n Save Director, Nishil Deo says they are committed to being an exemplary business and will now train staff in all 16 about customer service.

” Educate and train our staffs on the importance of complying with the FCCC regulations and requirements and most importantly the protection of our customers and delivery of high-quality customer service and satisfaction throughout our supermarket chain.”

“The Supermarket chain now has a system for customers to raise complaints with an assurance that their issues will be dealt with urgently and earnestly.”