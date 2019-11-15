Home

Business

Motibhai to make 200 positions redundant

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 14, 2020 9:25 am
The Motibhai Group after an in-depth review of its operations has decided to make 200 positions within the company redundant.

The company, which owns duty free chain, Prouds and also The Fiji Times newspaper, says the impact of COVID-19 on the Fijian economy has resulted in this decision.

Motibhai says having put in place temporary measures for the past several weeks, it has been noticed that business activity is not expected to improve until at least next year.

It says based on its forecast and to ensure sustainability several employee positions will cease to exist in the group’s downsized structure.

The company says it is a tough call to make and all legal requirements are being followed and Ministry of Employment has been notified with all relevant information and our affected staff have an opportunity to discuss their situations with Motibhai before any final decisions are made.

