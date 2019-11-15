Kava businesses happy with Fiji-Australia Kava deal

Local kava dealers have welcomed the Australian government’s decision to ease limitations on the importation of kava.

This came into effect on Tuesday that sees Australia doubling the amount of kava that can be imported by a traveller for personal use.

Suva Market dealer Adi Toga Tabaiwalu is hopeful this will bring in more income for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“But now its really a good impression that the amount we can take is increasing. So now there won’t be now any complaints by Australian visitors or tourists to come and take kava overseas. The demand will be high and we’ll stick with the price but we will be lucky if the demand is really high and we will have to increase the price as well”.

Basilio Nabuka who has been planting and selling kava for the past 10 years is already looking at profiting from the new arrangement under Fiji and Australia’s Vuvale partnership.

“I plant yaqona and I have the authority in placing price tags for my harvest. The news of increasing kava capacity to Australia is timely as it is a way to boost kava business in Fiji. If there is more demand for kava to be taken to Australia than I will increase its price as well”.

The timely announcement for the increase in kava capacity was made by the Australian Office of the Drug Control Unit. However, the restriction remains for Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Inia Seruiratu said the news is a boost for the festive season and testifies the good relationship between Australia and Fiji under the Vuvale partnership.