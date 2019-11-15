Cancellation of Chinese group tours impacts businesses

Jack’s of Fiji has noted a number of cancellations from Chinese group tours to their shops in Nadi amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Executive, Bhavin Khatri, says with the strict border controls on foreign nationals travelling from China, the business is expecting more cancellations from Chinese tourists later in the month.

Khatri says this is an unfortunate turn of events that will definitely affect tourism worldwide.

He adds while Jacks of Fiji supports the precautionary measures by the government, they will not be able to recover from the loss arising from the cancellation.