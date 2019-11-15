Film Industry expects a drop in production

Fiji’s Film Industry expects a decrease in overseas production as a result of border restrictions.

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says while the government has given the green light to allow overseas filmmakers to come in the country, they have developed safety guidelines for the post-COVID-19 period.

Koya adds a good number of production teams have expressed their interest to make movies in Fiji due to our geographical outlook.

However, he says all these will happen once border restrictions ease.

“Universally, audiences will have an opportunity to catch a side of Fiji that extends further than our 5-star resorts and white sandy beaches. It will show that we are multi-faceted with staggering waterfalls, lush tropical rain forest, white water rapids and breathtaking vistas.”

The number of overseas filmmakers who are keen to do business in Fiji increases every year as evident with the 107 productions last year raking in over $138m for the Fijian economy.

Meanwhile, $30.6m was injected in our economy last year from the production of the World’s Toughest Race – the Eco-Challenge Fiji, which represents the highest ever spending by a media production.