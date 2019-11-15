Fiji Airports staff paid bonuses

Fiji Airports paid out $1,135,000 in bonuses to 540 of its work colleagues, at an average of $2,100 per person.

Bonus was paid out in 3 tiers starting at $1,500; $2,000 and 6% of salary; but excluded senior executives who are not entitled to across the board bonuses.

The bonus will be given to staff tomorrow.

Fiji Airports CEO, Faiz Khan said the bonuses before Christmas are given across the board to majority of their colleagues based on the success of the company.

This year they received recognition at the prestigious Prime Minister’s Awards for the Supreme Award; received Silver Awards in Asia Pacific for Green Airports; and received level 2 carbon accreditation certification.

In addition, Khan said they successfully delivered a number of infrastructure and systems related projects designed to improve the services for customers both as an airport operator and as an air navigation service provider (ANSP).

Fiji Airports is unique in that it is the only airport in the region and most of the world that manages its airports (15) and it’s ANSP.