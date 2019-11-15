Fish sales hit a new low in the capital

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the economic market, small-scale fishermen are experiencing a drop in sales on their produce.

As many lose their source of livelihood, the struggle in fish sales is becoming more evident.

Local fisherman Sutueti Tuisavura goes out to sea every week and comes back with fresh fish to sell at the Suva Fish Market.

Recently he has been finding it difficult to cope with the decreasing demand in fish in the local market.

“Sometimes we survive with little to no money with what we can accumulate in a day. Business is slower than usual, and we can really feel the impact of people being affected financially by this pandemic by the slow sale in our fish”

Another fisherman, Naivi Malupo says going out to fish is not an issue for them, however trying to sell their fish is.

“There is an abundance of fish out there and apart from the weather, we really don’t find difficulty in getting our fish, the only hard part is trying to find people to sell it to because it’s not every day that we get a good number of customers”

Many are trying to recover from the financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

Local fishermen in the Suva market are hoping business will boom in the coming months.