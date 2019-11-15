Former chef opens own business

The COVID-19 pandemic has fostered many Fijians to start their own business and generate their own income as thousands have lost their jobs.

Sefanaia Rayawa who used to work for a prominent Café in Suva decided to open his own food venture in Nausori after he lost his job.

Rayawa says the opening of his new food venture has allowed him to generate a decent income and provide for his family.

Article continues after advertisement

Rayawa’s father Manoa Rayawa says they invested $1600 to open their street food stall.

“He’s the brains behind what behind me herewith the Syria grill. He is the brewing up all the species for the taste and the idea came after he left his work due to the COVID-19 situation.”

Rayawa says they intend to expand their small business around the country in years to come.

The stall Syria Grill and Barista is currently based in Nausori.